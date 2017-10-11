These Color Changing Lipsticks Are Pretty Much Mood Rings for Your Face

Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 11, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Can't decide which color lipstick to wear? Let the lipstick decide for you. Once these formulas make contact with your pout, a combination of your natural pH and temperature cause the once-unconventional hue to transition into a peach, coral, or hot pink variation. 

The concept of shade-shifting lipsticks isn't a terribly new one—our fixation with them began back in the '90s, when mood lipsticks filled the shelves of our local Claire's, and a few years ago, brands started to roll out pink hues activated by your own body heat. The latest crop of color changing formulas aren't limited to a single shade of pink, and come infused with shimmer, plumping agents, skincare ingredients, and even actual flowers suspended within the bullet. Shop a few of the coolest options currently on the market below. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Winky Lux Glimmer Balm

The holographic shimmer is enough to draw us in, but the rosy pink tone has us reapplying constantly.

Winky Lux $14 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Lipstick Queen Mornin' Sunshine Lipstick

What starts out as a vivid yellow gradually morphs into the most flattering coral-pink hybrid we've ever seen. 

Lipstick Queen $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Sassy Lips When the Night Is Young Lipstick

The floating flower inside makes the bullet almost too pretty to use, but once you see the fruit punch hue forming, you'll be so glad you did. 

Sassy Lips $25 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Flirt Lip pHetish Color Converting Lipsticks

On contact with your lips, the bright blue shifts to purple, the yellow turns to coral, and the green transforms into pink. They're gorgeous worn solo, but lightweight enough to layer for a totally customized hue. 

Flirt! $18 each SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Smashbox O-Plump Intuitive Lip Gloss

Talk about a statement pout. Smashbox sees your customized pink hue, and raises it a side of volume by adding plumping gingermint and goji berry into the mix. 

Smashbox $26 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

It Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush in Je Ne Sais Quoi

Once the petal color settles in, it won't budge for hours. Though the formula wears like a balm, the staying power is more akin to that of a long-lasting stain.

It Cosmetics $20 SHOP NOW

