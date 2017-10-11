These Color Changing Lipsticks Are Pretty Much Mood Rings for Your Face

Can't decide which color lipstick to wear? Let the lipstick decide for you. Once these formulas make contact with your pout, a combination of your natural pH and temperature cause the once-unconventional hue to transition into a peach, coral, or hot pink variation.

The concept of shade-shifting lipsticks isn't a terribly new one—our fixation with them began back in the '90s, when mood lipsticks filled the shelves of our local Claire's, and a few years ago, brands started to roll out pink hues activated by your own body heat. The latest crop of color changing formulas aren't limited to a single shade of pink, and come infused with shimmer, plumping agents, skincare ingredients, and even actual flowers suspended within the bullet. Shop a few of the coolest options currently on the market below.

