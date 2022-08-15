Amazon Shoppers Say This Whitening Pen Is "Better Than Strips" — and It's 40% Off

Although coffee, wine, berries, tea, and other highly pigmented food and beverages can be satisfying to indulge in, they can also lead to the yellowing and staining of your teeth. The results fall into one of two categories: intrinsic and extrinsic stains. Intrinsic stains happen inside the tooth at the enamel or dentin and can be cleaned with professional whitening service. Extrinsic stains, on the other hand, happen on the surface of the teeth, mainly from eating colored foods and drinks, such as the aforementioned culprits. Of course, you can get your teeth professionally whitened, but at-home teeth whitening products are an affordable alternative; Amazon reviewers particularly recommend the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen.

The small but mighty tool has a precision brush with a clickable top to provide each tooth with an adequate amount of control gel. Simply use after your oral care routine (AKA, brushing and flossing), dry your teeth, and click the whitening pen to release some of the gel. While each pen has over 35 applications, the brand claims to remove 15 years of stains in one week with daily, overnight use — meaning you can keep it on hand for touch-ups when you need it.

Courtesy

Shop now: $15 (Originally $25); amazon.com

But by far the biggest draw for over 41,000 Amazon shoppers is the gentle hydrogen peroxide formula that's safe for sensitive teeth and gums, unlike other whitening pens and strips. "This pen is so effective and so easy to use, I almost look forward to my tooth care regimen now because I'm excited to see the results the next day," one shopper said. "I can't recommend this pen enough." "Better than strips… I will continue to use this and purchase another," another shopper said. And if these Amazon dental devotees don't sway you, the fact that it's 40 percent off should do the trick.

For coffee, wine, and deep stains, look no further than the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen. Buy it for $15 on Amazon.