This Face Mist Makes You Feel Like You're on a Vacay in the Maldives 

None of us are strangers to face mists. I get that. There are a lot of really incredible formulas on the market, which I use as an excuse to indulgently spritz as many times as I can during the day. Clearly, I have used a lot of mists in my day and I love them, but every once in a while you get a mist that is so unique you can't help but want to shout it from the rooftops. Of late, I have been generously dousing myself in Cocovit's Coconut Water Hydro-Mist, which is literally coconut water (amongst other yummy ingredients) for your face, and it is delish. Considering that I drink coconut water to keep me hydrated and healthy, it seems like the next logical step for gorgeous skin. Read on for more on why it is different from the pack.

What It's Called:

Cocovit Coconut Water Hydro-Mist

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Three weekly smoothies from Indie Fresh... $32.00 at anthropologie.com

What Makes It Special:

Coconut water is packed with cytokines which help promote cell growth. This works to help skin repair faster, as well as reduce damage. So basically, this mist does more than hydrate.

Who’s It For?

Do you like having beautiful skin? This is for you!

When to Use It:

The Coconut Water Hydro-Mist can be used after cleansing the face as a toner (both morning and night), as well as throughout the day as a refresher. Also, it's heavenly post-workout on hot days, or any day.

What It Feels Like:

Refreshing and cooling.

What It Smells Like:

The mist has a light coconut scent, which makes you feel as though you are in the tropics on vacation.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Crafted with coconut water, aloe, and witch hazel, our Coconut Water Hydro-Mist is an hydration-boosting and oil-controlling must-have.This mist is guaranteed to take you back to the tropics," says founder Rikita Kapadia.

What the Internet Is Saying: