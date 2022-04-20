This Hair Treatment Got Rid of My Dandruff Flakes After Just One Use (Yes, Really)

After my haircut, I decided I needed to do something about the increasingly more noticeable condition. I stared at the dozens of hair products in my desk drawer and settled on Coco & Eve's Deep Clean Scalp Scrub for two reasons: First, I always see its pink and green packaging on TikTok and Instagram and I have meant to try the products out for a while. Second, I just like the physicality and immediacy of a scrub rather than a long-term treatment like an oil or a serum.