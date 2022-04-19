There Was One Standout Makeup Trend From Coachella's First Weekend and It's Super Easy to Recreate
Coachella is one of the earliest warm-weather music festivals in the Northern hemisphere and as such, it is often the incubator and indicator of the trends that will dominate the summer festival season. This year, I noticed one common beauty trend across celebs and other attendees: makeup gems and eyeliner stickers.
For Coachella Weekend 1, aesthetic recon Vanessa Hudgens was among the first celebrities I checked in on because I feel like she has been the unofficial ambassador of the festival for the last decade. She wore a monochrome outfit and jewels around her eyes that glimmered when they caught light, and she wasn't alone. Scrolling through TikTok and Instagram, I saw graphic eyeliner, eye makeup stickers, and rhinestones everywhere, including on Rina Sawayama, Halsey, Vanessa Morgan, and more.
Face jewelry at the infamous California music festival is nothing new, but this time the proliferation doesn't involve any cultural appropriation (that I've come across) and it more so resembles the buzzy makeup styles of characters on Euphoria.
Creating pretty patterns out of rhinestones or intricate works of graphic eyeliner seems difficult, but it's actually super easy thanks to these stickers. Eye makeup stickers fall into two categories. The first is one or two stickers of vivid shapes — whether that be rhinestones or flat shapes — that are simply peeled off the page and applied to your face. The second type is stones, pearls, gems, etc. that can be applied individually to create your own designs. The look may seem incredibly maximalist and difficult to wear IRL, but personally I have had no issue with that. I have gone through sheets of rhinestones and neon eyeliners, although only at night as even I find them too jarring in the day time.
Any of these below options will serve you well, but from an environmentally conscious standpoint, I would recommend Pley Beauty's adornments which come with a skin-safe adhesive paste so you can continually reuse the stones. Pley also has the most extensive variety of face adornments I have come across, including some that resemble pressed flowers that are unique and absolutely ethereal.
