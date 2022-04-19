There Was One Standout Makeup Trend From Coachella's First Weekend and It's Super Easy to Recreate

Creating pretty patterns out of rhinestones or intricate works of graphic eyeliner seems difficult, but it's actually super easy thanks to these stickers. Eye makeup stickers fall into two categories. The first is one or two stickers of vivid shapes — whether that be rhinestones or flat shapes — that are simply peeled off the page and applied to your face. The second type is stones, pearls, gems, etc. that can be applied individually to create your own designs. The look may seem incredibly maximalist and difficult to wear IRL, but personally I have had no issue with that. I have gone through sheets of rhinestones and neon eyeliners, although only at night as even I find them too jarring in the day time.