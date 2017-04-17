Coachella Celebrity Beauty Looks You Need to See

Araya Diaz/Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 17, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Once a year, there’s a fashion show that takes place in the dessert of Palm Springs. OK, so Coachella is a music festival, but it’s one that’s developed its own style genre, complete with next-level bohemians outfits and gorgeous beauty looks. Loose, tousled waves are a given, but this year, celebrities are kicking it up a notch with electric eye makeup (here's looking at you, Lady Gaga), bold lipstick, and much more. Check out a few of the most memorable beauty moments here. 

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

1 of 12 Emma McIntyre/Getty

Ariel Winter

2 of 12 John Sciulli/Getty

Jasmine Tookes

3 of 12 Araya Diaz/Getty

Peyton List

4 of 12 Araya Diaz/Getty

Hannah Bronfman

5 of 12 Michael Kovac/Getty

Olivia Culpo

6 of 12 Rich Fury/Getty

Taylor Hill

7 of 12 Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

Romee Strijd

8 of 12 Araya Diaz/Getty

Kendall Jenner

9 of 12 Jerritt Clark/Getty

Kylie Jenner

10 of 12 Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage

Chanel Iman

11 of 12 Kevin Winter/Getty

Lady Gaga

12 of 12 Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Sophie Turner

