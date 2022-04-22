Coachella's Best Beauty Looks Are a Lesson In Playfulness

Lately, all fashion and beauty trends trends seem to be focused on one thing: joy. Whether we're talking about dopamine dressing, painting your nails in fun squiggles, or wearing your hair in space buns, personal expression is all about letting your inner child out to play. And if anybody doubts about this shift, all they have to do is turn to Coachella to see for themselves.

At this year's music festival, nobody held back when it came to their beauty looks. There was body glitter, butterfly clips, candy cotton-colored hair, and so much more. To put it plain and simple, all these looks spark joy — even just by seeing them on a computer screen.

If you're looking to boost your mood and let your creativity flow, we rounded up 19 of the best beauty looks from Coachella. What's more, they're all easy to recreate at home. So, take note, because these looks will serve as part of your summer beauty mood board.