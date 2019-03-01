This New Anti-Aging Foundation Works Miracles on Dry Winter Skin

Image zoom Courtesy

First and foremost, my main skincare concern is moisture. My skin seems more than willing to abandon the moisture it actually needs, so with everything I apply to my face (makeup included), I'm thinking about hydration. But, I'd be lying if I said I didn't stare at the expression lines on my forehead, or obsess over the tiny wrinkle that's forming around my smile line.

That's why I was game to road-test Clinique's new foundation, Even Better Refresh, the first anti-aging formula in the Even Better Foundation lineup that also addresses your skin's moisture level while sticking to the brand's mission of working well with delicate, reactionary skin.

"It’s very important to consider the anti-aging ingredients you choose to care for your delicate skin," said Janet Pardo, Clinique's Senior Vice President of Global Product Development. "Clinique avoids using allergens, irritants, and ingredients in ways that could harm skin. For this formulation, we chose a powerhouse cocktail of skin-plumping ingredients, like argeline and hexapeptide-12 (peptide), that work over time to smooth skin’s surface. We paired them with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic Acid and glycerin to plump skin, and salicylic acid to reveal a smoother texture."

But, at the end of the day, foundation is makeup, and the performance factor needs to be there. Even Better Refresh, which is available in 27 different skin tone options, is designed to last a full 24 hours without settling into fine lines, while providing a sweat-proof, full-coverage finish.

Here's where my review of the new-new comes in. I'm very hesitant to slather anti-aging ingredients all over my face, because while I'm worried about the aforementioned frown lines, my skin reacts easily. But given Clinique's track record, I chilled out a little.

The product squeezes out of the tube easily and a little goes a very, very long way. I only needed half of what I applied for a full-coverage face.

I blended in the product with a Beautyblender, and noticed that it immediately sunk into my skin just like my moisturizer. It felt dewy and hydrating, and left behind a glowy, radiant finish while covering up my redness and a healing zit on my chin.

I never wear makeup for 24 hours straight, so I never feel like I can give that claim justice, but I did check out my face 10 hours in and didn't notice any creasing, dryness, caking, or flaking. I'd call that impressive for a full-coverage foundation.

I also didn't feel the need to spritz on my facial spray once, despite my office's notoriously dry air and my horrible habit of not drinking enough water.

As far as the anti-aging components? I didn't test the product long enough to see a huge difference in the texture of my skin, and I'm also 27 with very minimal lines, but I did feel better knowing that my foundation was working to prevent any other signs from popping up on my face.

You can score Clinique's new Even Better Refresh Foundation for $32 at Clinique.com.