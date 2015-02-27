Click To It! Editors' Favorite Beauty Apps

"As a totally over-stressed and over-scheduled New Yorker, I constantly find myself on the go with chipped nails, frazzled hair—and not a salon appointment in sight. So I rely on this app 24/7 to score last-minute blowouts and manis."
—Angelique Serrano, beauty director
Noom
"Making resolutions to stay fit in the new year? Yeah, me too. I’m taking an assist from this app, which tracks my calories throughout the day. When I input the foods I eat, the colored-coded system flashes a green sign if it’s a healthy snack, or throws up a red sign to let me know I’m splurging on an indulgent treat. It really helps me make better choices throughout the day."
—Sheryl George, associate beauty editor
Perfect365
"Whenever I have a photo of myself on my phone, I can't help but use the tools on this app to lighten the dark circles under my eyes, and lengthen my lashes. The effects can be surprisingly realistic! It's my little selfie secret."
?Sarah Weir, beauty assistant
FitStar
"After performing guided workouts, I answer questions like, 'How hard was that?' Then the tool can adjust and customize my next workout. It’s like having a personal trainer on call!"
—Christina Shanahan, associate editor
