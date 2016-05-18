No Joke, This Cleanser Gives You Better Skin IMMEDIATELY

We live in a fast paced world... and you don't need me to tell you that. We also live in a world in which it's come to be expected that if something works, it should work FAST. Unfortunately, that's not always the case with skin care (or situps... Tick tock, abs! I'm waiting), but alas, I digress. However, when I need my skin to look bananas amazing on the quick, I know which brand to turn to: Bioxidea.

They're my skin secret, but not actually a secret because I'm constantly telling people to try their products. One of their all-stars, you know, aside from their basically magical face masks? The Imperial Cleansing Gel — I love it so much that I keep a spare in my apartment at all times. Not even a little bit kidding. What makes it so special? Kerry Spindler, the COO of Bioxidea Cosmetics can tell you all about that.

What It's Called:

Bioxidea Imperial Cleansing Gel

How Much It Will Set You Back:

3 bottles of nice pinot noir for those luxe nights in or... $59; bioxideausa.com

What Makes It Special:

Bioxidea has an all-in-one philosophy that uses science and nature to deliver potent chemical-free ingredients that nurture and protect the skin. The Imperial Cleansing Gel cleanses, clarifies, soothes, moisturizes, and exfoliates while also protecting the skin against environmental irritants.

Who’s It For:

Bioxidea Imperial Cleansing Gel is a powerful product that is safe for all skin types. In fact, those with skin conditions might find out products to be especially effective and soothing on the skin. Safe for all skin types and tones.

When to Use It:

Mornings to refresh the skin and evenings to wash away make-up and environmental impurities that can wreak havoc on the skin.

What It Feels Like:

Bioxidea Imperial Cleansing Gel is a lightweight, fragrance-free, gel-based formula. In addition to its wonderful cleansing qualities, the Imperial Cleansing Gel also includes a very light gommage (exfoliant) that is powerful enough to slough away dead skin cells yet very gentle on the most tender skin.

What It Smells Like:

Unscented.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Today's consumer has high expectations for their products and very little time to wait for them to perform. Bioxidea provides the user not only instant gratification, but also the benefit of combining several product benefits into one potent solution. The user can expect to feel rejuvenated with a noticeable difference in skin texture and tone," ​says Spindler.

What the Internet Is Saying:

