If you've ever smelled rose water, you'll understand why it's used in so many cosmetic products. You'll also get why lots of people love it as a natural fragrance, and even include it in beverages. But did you know that this basic water, with its intoxicatingly lovely scent, also boasts a plethora of hair care benefits?

Aside from leaving your hair smelling like you've been rolling around in a bed of roses, a rose water rinse offers a number of qualities that can assist with boosting hair health.

We spoke to a few haircare experts to find out more.

What Are the Benefits of Using Rose Water on Hair?

"Rose water is amazing for the hair," says Lin Chen, co-founder of sustainable beauty brand Pink Moon. "It's hydrating, and adds moisture to damaged, dry hair 𑁋 it's especially wonderful for processed or colored hair."

If you suffer from oily scalp, dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis, board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Marisa Garshick at MDCS Dermatology says rose water is a mild astringent with anti-inflammatory benefits that can also help to reduce oiliness.

Can Rose Water Help to Promote Hair Growth?

Yes. Because rose water is beneficial to the overall health of the scalp, it can help establish a good foundation for hair growth and help prevent hair loss. "Rose petals are also high in vitamins A, B3, C, and E, which nourishes the scalp and stimulates hair follicles, promoting hair growth," says Chen.

What Hair Types Benefit from Using Rose Water?

You may be pleased to learn that rose water is suitable for all hair types, so there's no harm in giving it a try. In terms of which hair type will benefit most, Dr. Garshick says those with oily scalp and hair can benefit from the astringent properties, while those who have dry scalp and hair can benefit from the hydrating and moisturizing properties.

Can You Make Your Own Rose Water?

Rose water is really easy to make by simmering or by distillation. As a first step for both methods, it is important to pluck the rose petals from the stems to get rid of any residue.

"To make rose water by the simmering method, add rose petals to a pot and cover the petals with distilled water, allow the water to simmer until the petals lose their color," says Dr. Garshick.

"To make rose water through distillation, place a bowl in the center of a pot and put petals and distilled water in the pot," says Dr. Garshick. "Next, cover the pot with the lid upside down and place ice cubes in the lid. Bring the pot to a boil and then allow it to simmer until the petals lose their color."

How Long Does Rose Water Last?

Rose water can last up to six months. It's best to store the solution in an airtight container or a spray bottle in the fridge to maintain freshness.

How Should Rose Water be Applied To The Hair?

Rose water can be applied directly to the hair or the scalp in the form of shampoo, conditioner, an after-shampoo rinse or as a mist. Although the application may vary depending on whether you make your rose water at home or buy a hair product infused with rose water, the results will be very similar.

Shop Rose Water Beauty Products

