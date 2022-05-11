Keys Soulcare's Latest Launches Are the Perfect Color Offerings for Anyone Nervous About a Full Face of Makeup

As much as we're bombarded with Instagram filters, trendy makeup looks, and countless ads for the hottest products on the market — the truth is that beauty is subjective and deeply personal.

While a smoky eye and butt-length waves may be one person's go-to look, others may prefer a much more subdued, natural look. And Grammy Award-winning musician Alicia Keys gets it.

After decades in the business, Keys doesn't shy away from the fact that she's had her fair share of struggles with her skin. And being in the spotlight, where she had to wear heavy makeup daily, only exacerbated the problem.

But skin issues aside, once she was able to gain more control of her career, she also gained more control of her beauty regimen. And that's why she created Keys Soulcare.

"I am a fanatic about ritual — you should see what I put my family through. But I really just want to make meaningful moments, it matters to me," Keys shared with a group of journalists via Zoom. "Things are often so empty. We move at light-speed and just try to get everything done but we often don't find the meaning in why we're doing it. We do everything for everyone else first, then we're last on the list."

Now, with her collection already becoming a staple on the market, the mega star is ready for the next iteration: Make You, a collection of skincare-color hybrid products.

"The stuff has to work, it has to be good for your skin. It has to treat your skin well, you have to see improvement," the musician said. "And adding some washes of color is such a beautiful way to play."

Before the call with Keys, I was on another Zoom call (lol, life in 2022), but obviously, I wanted to test out everything beforehand. So, I quickly turned my camera off, changed my top, and gave everything a whirl. When I first took a look at the colors, I initially was like "OK, woah." They were bright, which I wasn't expecting. But as I played with them and blended everything into my skin, I ended up with just a light wash of color that helped me look revamped and refreshed.

Best part: Everything in the line is buildable, so you can make your look into whatever you want — and that's exactly what Keys was going for.

"I want people to feel like themselves [when they use the products]. I want them to feel how they want to express," she shared with InStyle specifically during the Zoom. "I want them to feel safe too, because I know for me, a lot of the times, when I'm using something new I'm very nervous about it — that it will irritate me or break me out. I want them to feel the natural glow that's already inside of you. It's already in there, but [this will help it] just be a little bit more enhanced."

Now, let's get into the specifics of each offering in the new line.

Comforting Tinted Lip Balm With Avocado Oil $18; keyssoulcare.com Formulated with nourishing ingredients like camellia seed oil and avocado oil, expect your lips to feel silky smooth while enjoying a splash of color. And with six shades to choose from, there is something for everyone — even those who prefer a clear balm. Sheer Flush Cheek Tint With Sunflower Oil $22; keyssoulcare.com OK, this was the product that scared me with the intense color. But don't worry, it doesn't have to be as bright as it presents. I'll let Keys herself explain. "The color is quite vibrant. I love bright colors — there's just something about it that makes you feel awake, makes you feel refreshed," she shared. "But once you realize you can play with it, it can be as light or as strong as you want it to be." Natural Flush Complexion Brush $18; keyssoulcare.com Use this brush to gently blend in the cheek tint. Do as many, or as little, strokes as your heart desires until you're satisfied with the final look.

Stay Soft Brow Gel $15; keyssoulcare.com Bamboo and hibiscus flower extract help to hydrate lashes, while the formula gives you a firm — not stiff — all-day hold.