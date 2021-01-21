Clean Slate

From non-toxic makeup and skincare to sustainability practices, Clean Slate is an exploration of all things in the green beauty space. Find out what's really in your products — and what's being left out.

Most Recent

10 Clean Mascaras That Won't Run Down Your Face

These formulas leave out some traditional ingredients, but don't sacrifice performance.
How Exactly Does Turmeric Benefit the Skin?

Plus, how to banish the stains from your towels.
Why Do So Many People Still Use Makeup Wipes?

Single-use wipes aren't great for your skin — and even worse for the environment.
The Luxury Makeup Brand That Makes Sustainability Look Good

Kjaer Weis has been a pioneer in the clean beauty space since it launched its refillable products 10 years ago.
8 of the Best Clean Beauty Brands to Shop For Every Budget

Get that glow, naturally.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Makeup Artist Georgie Eisdell on Why She Swears By Clean Beauty Products

Hint: Gwyneth was a major influence.

More Clean Slate

10 Clean Makeup Products Celebrity Makeup Artists Keep in Their Kits

From a creamy, hydrating concealer to jet black lengthening mascara.
Everything You Need to Know About the Pigments in Your Clean Makeup Products

The key is to get traditional color payoff, without traditional formulations.
California Is Banning 24 Ingredients from Beauty Products — But What Does This Really Mean?

What Goes Into a Clean Mascara — and What's Left Out?

