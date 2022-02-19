If You Love TikTok's Clean Makeup Aesthetic, NYFW Says You're On Trend

LaQuan Smith: Ballerina Buns

Lead hairstylist Lacy Redway was inspired by sleek city women with an aprés ski twist. She said it was a nod to the glam of the 70s and 80s, and that she finished the look with a high gloss that was reminiscent of icy slopes. She creating the look by first using TRESemmé's One Step Smooth to prep the hair with moisture, she then brushed the hair back tightly to the crown of the head with the brand's TRES TWO Mega Control Gel to keep hair in check. Once the knot was created, she secured the look with the brand's TRES TWO Freeze Hold Hair Spray and TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shine Serum for that glossy and icy effect.