If You Love TikTok's Clean Makeup Aesthetic, NYFW Says You're On Trend
The no-makeup makeup look has been around for what feels like eons, but if you've been on TikTok recently, you may know that the "clean look" of 2022 is an updated, slightly more elevated version of the trend.
The concept is simple: It's all about a glowing complexion, smooth hair, simple makeup, and manicured, nude nails.
If you love the look, you're in luck because it just got a serious stamp of approval. During the New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 runway shows, the "clean look" was everywhere to be seen. Designers such as Carolina Herrera, PatBO, and Dion Lee centered their entire beauty looks around it, while others, such as LaQuan Smith, incorporated several "clean looks" into their overall aesthetic.
Ahead, find some of our favorite looks from the runways.
PatBO: Middle Parts
Gen Z can rejoice! The middle part reigned supreme during NYFW, and the PatBO show was no exception. To achieve this undone, wavy look, celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway used TRESemmé One Step Wave spray on damp hair to enhance natural texture, then applied the brand's Extra Hold Volumizing Mousse from mid lengths to end to give hair more texture, and, once dry, she used a one-inch flat iron to add waves throughout.
Jason Wu: Glowing Skin
While some models sported a 60s-inspired modern smoky eye, others walked the runway with bare, glowing skin. To give the complexion its radiance, lead makeup artist Diane Kendal used Jason Wu's Tinted Moisturizer Meets CC Cream (launching 2/24) to create a sheer base. Then, she highlighted the skin with the brand's Single Ready to Shimmer highlighters.
BEVZA: The Wet Look
To make it look as if the models had emerged from the ocean, lead hairstylist Kien Hoang doused hair with Oribe's Maximista Thickening Spray to give the appearance of wet hair. Then, he used the the brand's Gel Sérum, serum-gel hybrid that gives hair a flexible hold and makes hair shiny. To wrap it up and make hair extra shiny, he finished with the Oribe Curl Gelée.
Ulla Johnson: Short Nails
Short and sweet was the name of the nail game for the Ulla Johnson models this season. "For her FW22 show, we chose one of our signature polish shades for manicures - Canal, a timeless, milky nude with a beige finish to give nails a chic yet understated look," shares Nadine Abramcyk, the co-founder of tenoverten.
LaQuan Smith: Ballerina Buns
Lead hairstylist Lacy Redway was inspired by sleek city women with an aprés ski twist. She said it was a nod to the glam of the 70s and 80s, and that she finished the look with a high gloss that was reminiscent of icy slopes. She creating the look by first using TRESemmé's One Step Smooth to prep the hair with moisture, she then brushed the hair back tightly to the crown of the head with the brand's TRES TWO Mega Control Gel to keep hair in check. Once the knot was created, she secured the look with the brand's TRES TWO Freeze Hold Hair Spray and TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shine Serum for that glossy and icy effect.
Carolina Herrera: Groomed Brows
Big brows have been in for years, and we love how groomed they looked at Carolina Herrera show. In addition to that, models sported a small winged eyeliner, minimal complexion makeup, and a nude lip.
Brandon Maxwell: Rosy Cheeks
Flirty, flushed cheeks were seen on all the models at Brandon Maxwell's fall presentation. "I wanted to keep the beauty looks both glamorous and attainable," said the designer in a press release. "I love seeing the natural beauty of the women enhanced with full lashes, creamy blush in warm tones and light gloss on their lips." To achieve the look, makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi used Inner Beauty Cosmetics' Coco Creme Blush.
Dion Lee: Slicked Back Hair
Lead hairstylist Mustafa Yanaz kept hair simple with either slicked-back styles or simple braids. Paired with minimalist makeup, the beauty look feels refreshing.
Proenza Schouler: Softly Sculpted Cheeks
Harsh contours are out, soft sculpts are in. Merit makeup products were used to give models these clean, sculpted complexion, and the brand launched its new Signature Lip lipsticks that give off a soft finish.