Tried-and-True Beauty Products That Are Older Than Your Mom

Your mom might not use “slay” in the right way, and it might take her at least 15 minutes to type out the standard text back, but don’t discount her beauty routine. Many of the products you use on the reg (and the ones she swears by) have been around since way before your mama was born, and their results can rival the latest and greatest on Instagram.

From the bar soap that’s forever gentle on your sensitive skin to the lipstick that can last through multiple cups of coffee, we rounded up formulas that have been around for years because, well, they actually work.

Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment

This oatmeal bath has been in the picture since 1947! Made with colloidal oatmeal, which is packed with antioxidants and vitamins, it soothes dry, itchy skin and can help repair your skin barrier, helping to keep moisture levels up and running.

Dove Beauty Bar

At 60 years old, this is the number one dermatologist-recommended bar soap, as it effectively cleanses your skin without stripping it of essential oils and moisture. In fact, Dove is renowned for this formula because it's 1/4 of it is made of a moisturizing cream.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

What can't Eight Hour Cream do? It's often used backstage at fashion week to give the skin a dewy finish, while its main purpose is to effectively moisturize the skin for hours on end. It's been working on vanities since 1930!

Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion

Vaseline Intensive Care Lotion line was born in the 1960s, and since then has branched off into several different products all designed to gently draw moisture to your skin and lock it in place, actually fixing the issue verses just temporarily soothing it.

Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel

Believe it or not, this toner was first created 151 years ago! Dickinson's prides itself on being a completely natural formula designed to rebalance your skin and soak up excess oil from your pores. It also took home a 2017 InStyle Best Beauty Buy title for being the best toner for oily skin and was named the best toner overall in 2016.

LUBRIDERM Daily Moisture Lotion

While it's been around since 1948, this body lotion got a formula upgrade in 2008. As far as moisturizers for your arms and legs go, this is a super affordable cult classic. It's lightweight, absorbs quickly, and has been shown to keep skin moisturized for up to 24 hours.

Pond's Cold Cream

Let's go way, way back, shall we? The Pond's company was founded in 1872, and the cream-based makeup remover your mom (and likely grandmother) swears by made its inception into the beauty sphere in 1907.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Happy 70th birthday, Cetaphil! Seriously, try to name one of your friends who hasn't namedropped this brand. The gentle skin cleanser (or cleansing lotion, as it was originally dubbed) was first formulated in 1947 and has since become a tried-and-true product suggested by skincare pros, editors, and beauty gurus alike.

