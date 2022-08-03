Everyone's Mom Has This Legacy Beauty Brand in Their Cabinets, but Now I Swear by It Too

August 3, 2022

My earliest memory of skincare is watching my mom make her way through a lineup of creams and serums in her evening routine as I sat and stared, completely mesmerized by her motions. For as long as I can remember, she's been a Clarins devotee, so, by default, I associated the brand with generations other than my own.

It wasn't until recently that I gave the legacy skincare line a chance and promptly fell in love with its unique take on an eye cream. Since then, my eyes have been opened to (and made to look younger by) the brand. Three Clarins products in particular have made quick and noticeable changes to my skin, targeting and treating my three biggest skin concerns: dryness, acne, and fine lines. Each Clarins product has worked wonders at remedying these issues in such gentle yet effective ways that I might never part with them.

Shop now: $79; clarinsusa.com

The Clarins eye cream that will remain in my beauty cabinet for years to come is nearly entirely plant-based and features standout ingredients like organic wild chervil and turmeric, which Clarins says were specifically chosen for their "anti-aging benefits to address the delicate eye area." After using it for four months, the fine lines around the corners of my eyes are nearly imperceptible, as are the dark circles that once ringed my lower lids; now, they're a thing of the past.

Shop now: $55; clarinsusa.com

At first, this at-home liquid peel sounded intimidating and gave me images of Samantha Jones post-peel in that one very memorable episode of Sex and the City. But one evening, I mustered up the courage to give it a try and applied a thin layer of the Beauty Flash Peel, which is packed with the resurfacing and exfoliating powers of AHAs and BHAs. I watched it work its magic as my skin went from dull, rough, and congested to glowing, soft, and clear — and it's only gotten better over time. The new breakouts I had were smaller and healed quicker, and old acne scars practically disappeared.

Shop now: $36; clarinsusa.com

The peel makes my sensitive skin a little pink after rinsing, but it's nothing a healthy dose of moisturizer and hydration can soothe, which brings me to my next Clarins favorite: the SOS Hyrda Mask. After struggling through a bout of hormonal acne a few years ago, my dermatologist gave me a prescription-strength retinol that completely dried out my skin. Ever since, I've been on the hunt for a moisturizing mask that's hydrating enough to turn my scaly patches back to soft skin, and thin enough to not cause breakouts. The SOS Hyrda Mask is exactly that. The lightweight formula contains organic botanical extracts and hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and plump skin, plus, it's so forgiving that when I'm in need of extra hydration I can leave it on all night and rinse off in the morning without fear that I'll wake up with acne.

If your skincare routine is in need of a refresh, give my tried and true Clarins favorites a shot and see why they've been beloved by moms everywhere for decades.

