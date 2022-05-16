I've Tried Dozens of Eye Treatments, but Finally Found One That Reduces My Dark Circles and Fine Lines
You've likely seen a version of the meme that says something along the lines of, "If you can hear this song…" with an image of an early '90s boy band like TLC or 98 Degrees, "…it's time for an eye cream." I, for one, have felt personally victimized by these memes that aggressively point a finger at both my fantastic taste in music and 30-something age. The fact is, I do use an eye cream — and have for some time now — but I've never been loyal to any one product in particular, until recently.
After receiving a sample of the Clarins Double Eye Serum about three weeks ago, I was initially skeptical, but wanted to give it a try since it's actually two serums in a singular sleek bottle. Together, the brand — a shopper-favorite since 1954 — claims its concentrated formula hydrates, brightens dark circles, and reduces the look of fine lines, which is exactly what I experienced while using it.
The ingredient list is almost entirely plant-based and features standouts like organic wild chervil and turmeric, which Clarins says were specifically chosen for their "anti-aging benefits to address the delicate eye area." The very thin, lightweight serum instantly absorbs into my skin, and I can feel the area around my eyes become less tight thanks to the nourishing and moisturizing qualities at work. After using it religiously in the morning and evening for three straight weeks, I've seen the little lines in the corners of my eyes gradually fade and the dark circles under my lower lids become several shades lighter. After trying dozens of eye creams in the past with lackluster results, this was a major game changer for me.
There are also two bonus effects I've noticed since using this serum. It's been a highly effective eye primer whenever I've worn eyeliner and eyeshadow, keeping my makeup looking fresh for hours. And speaking of makeup, I haven't reached for my under eye concealer in several days because my dark circles aren't glaringly obvious anymore.
The serum has over 300 five-star reviews from shoppers with similar experiences. One shopper, who recently turned 40, said they've "seen a difference in the lines and puffiness" around their eyes in only a week. Another noted it's "worth the splurge" because it made their "under eye skin glow within one week."
Unveil your own brighter, younger-looking eyes by investing in the Clarins Double Eye Serum today.