I've Tried Dozens of Eye Treatments, but Finally Found One That Reduces My Dark Circles and Fine Lines

The ingredient list is almost entirely plant-based and features standouts like organic wild chervil and turmeric, which Clarins says were specifically chosen for their "anti-aging benefits to address the delicate eye area." The very thin, lightweight serum instantly absorbs into my skin, and I can feel the area around my eyes become less tight thanks to the nourishing and moisturizing qualities at work. After using it religiously in the morning and evening for three straight weeks, I've seen the little lines in the corners of my eyes gradually fade and the dark circles under my lower lids become several shades lighter. After trying dozens of eye creams in the past with lackluster results, this was a major game changer for me.