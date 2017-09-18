The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Glitter Liquid Lipstick

What starts out matte, and with a little pressure, instantly transforms into a glittery finish that would challenge Dorothy's ruby red slippers? Ciaté's Glitter Flip Liquid Lipstick ($19; sephora.com), of course, which is currently sending beauty bloggers and makeup enthusiasts alike into a frenzy online.

The product launched at Sephora just a month ago, and already, a few of the colors have sold out completely.

What makes Ciaté's formula different than, say, the glitter lip kit Pat McGrath popularized last year? Instead of multiple components, all the magic you need to create a sparkle-coated pout is housed within one streamlined tube. By simply pressing your lips together, the semi-shimmery finish shifts to one that mimics the entire glitter aisle at Michael's, with zero fallout.

Beauty blogger Laura Lee demonstrates the method below, and we've got to admit, it's pretty mesmerizing.

We just can't get over the AWESOME reaction @larlarlee had when she tried on ICONIC Glitter Flip for the first time! 🙌🏼✨💋 #iconic #worldfirst A post shared by Ciaté London (@ciatelondon) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Once you've swiped the liquid on, wait roughly two minutes for it to dry, then press your lips together for the big reveal. Seven colors spanning from the traditional to totally unexpected (hello, bright teal lip) are currently in the collection, though the aforementioned Wizard of Oz-esque red and a pink-peach hybrid hue are sold out online. Fingers crossed for a restock and expansion of the range.

Head over to sephora.com now to browse the shades currently in stock, or head to your nearest outpost to try it out in-person.