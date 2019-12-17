Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini on the Beauty Trends They're Leaving in 2019

Image zoom Emily Shur/Netflix

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, stars of the Netflix series Dead to Me, share which beauty habits they’re burying for good. From bushy brows to pesky supplements, they're making these beauty habits and quirks a thing of the past and heading into 2020 with a clean slate.

Christina's Hit List

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty Images

Applegate sums up her current beauty aesthetic in one word: “Lazy. I’m two years shy of 50, and I’m a very simple person, so I’m sticking with what I know,” she says. That means eschewing the woo-woo trends, along with anything that goes against a natural look. “The idea of completely transforming your appearance is bizarre to me.”

“I won’t do thick dark brows again — mine were so bad in the ’80s and early ’90s. In Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, it looks like I have caterpillars on my face.”

Image zoom Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

“Big lashes make my eyes look beady and small, so that’s out. As I’ve gotten older, it seems as if my eyes have shrunk but my nose has grown. It’s so strange!”

Image zoom Pakorn Kumruen / EyeEm/Getty Images

“Red lipstick was once my thing, but now it brings out my lip lines — same with bright or hot-pink lipstick. I need a certain shade these days or else I look like a crazy lady.”

Image zoom DAWN GIARRIZZO

“The pressure to be ‘best dressed’ on the red carpet is gone. I know what works on me, and I’m not going to try on someone else’s personality anymore.”

Image zoom Michael Buckner/Getty Images

"I’m just over trying new fads. I’ve never had a celery juice or put weird things up my hoo-ha.”

Image zoom huePhotography/Getty Images

Linda's Hit List

Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

“I’m saying goodbye to the gym routine,” declares Cardellini, bucking the most ubiquitous New Year’s resolution of them all. “I just can’t motivate myself there! I’d rather exercise outside.” It’s all part of her more simplified approach to self-care going forward. “I don’t apply 20 products on my face anymore,” she says. “Now I use only what I really love.”

“Supplements require too much coordination. Different formulas will have the same ingredients, and then I stress that I’m overdoing an element, so I end up taking nothing.”

Image zoom DAWN GIARRIZZO

“I’m moving away from dark eye shadows. I’m in my 40s, so the goal is to look fresh and awake, not to weigh down my eyes with heavy makeup.”

Image zoom DAWN GIARRIZZO

I have a bit of lavender fatigue. It’s in everything now: face soap, hand soap, shampoo — all together, it becomes a little too overly fragrant for me.”

Image zoom Nenov/Getty Images

“I’m lightening up my perfume. Some fragrances are so potent, you can still smell someone’s scent two hours after they’ve left the room.”

Image zoom Bogdan Dreava / EyeEm/Getty Images

“I finally let go of my long hair, which I’ve had for years. My shoulder-length shag is much easier to manage. I used to get my hair cut at any ol’ place, but now I have an actual hairstylist.”

Image zoom Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

“I’ll spend a fortune on gummy vitamins, which taste so good, but then not take half of them. I should probably just go back to the Flintstones one-a-day vitamins.”

Image zoom vkbhat/Getty Images

