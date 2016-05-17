Fact: Christina Aguilera has been serving up major beauty goals on The Voice this season. We are still obsessed with her emerald-colored smoky eye and the textured ponytail that she sported a couple of weeks ago. Basically, we just want to copy every look she wears on the show, mkay?

Last night, though, Xtina and her glam team totally outdid themselves. The singer literally suited up and pulled off a slicked back hairstyle that made for a glam, androgynous, all-around genius beauty look.

It kinda reminded us of the hairstyle Draco Malfoy wore during his early years at Hogworts — come on, you know exactly what we're talking about.

For the makeup, Etienne Ortega created a super sexy smoky eye that he paired with a bold dark lip. Aguilera's slicked-back hair stole the show, though.

Tonight's look 💋 #bosslady A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on May 16, 2016 at 9:48pm PDT

NBC/Getty Images

How badass does she look?