Another Day, Another Must-Try Hairstyle from Christina Aguilera on The Voice

NBC/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
May 18, 2016 @ 9:30 am

After Monday's slicked-back look that left us completely speechless, Christina Aguilera and her glam squad went for an equally stunning and chic hairdo for last night's episode of The Voice. But does that surprise anyone? 

The singer's sleek shoulder-length bob (by Chris Appleton) is one of the most understated and elegant hairstyles she's pulled off on the show this season, and we totally dig it.

Of course, it wouldn't be Christina if there isn't a dramatic element to wow us. Makeup artist Etienne Ortega created a striking graphite smoky eye/cat eye situation that will probably replace your go-to Saturday night look.

RELATED: Your Go-To Summer Eyeshadow Look, Courtesy of Christina Aguilera

NBC/Getty Images

💇🏼💄 @nbcthevoice

A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

Another one for the books, Christina.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!