Another Day, Another Must-Try Hairstyle from Christina Aguilera on The Voice

After Monday's slicked-back look that left us completely speechless, Christina Aguilera and her glam squad went for an equally stunning and chic hairdo for last night's episode of The Voice. But does that surprise anyone?

The singer's sleek shoulder-length bob (by Chris Appleton) is one of the most understated and elegant hairstyles she's pulled off on the show this season, and we totally dig it.

Of course, it wouldn't be Christina if there isn't a dramatic element to wow us. Makeup artist Etienne Ortega created a striking graphite smoky eye/cat eye situation that will probably replace your go-to Saturday night look.

NBC/Getty Images

💇🏼💄 @nbcthevoice A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on May 17, 2016 at 7:10pm PDT

Another one for the books, Christina.