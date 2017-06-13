Christina Aguilera Wants This Vintage Hair Trend to Make a Big Comeback 

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Ten years ago, the iPhone first made its way into the world, you didn’t have Instagram Stories to check up on every five minutes, and extreme side-swept bangs were at their peak. But you know what else happened a decade ago? One of your favorite ‘90s pop princesses, Christina Aguilera, launched her fragrance house.

Since then, the singer now has seven different scents to her name, the latest being Glam X, a 10th anniversary scent made up of sweet, spicy, and musky notes like caramelized peach, lily of the valley, jasmine, sandalwood, and more.

"I wanted to capture the allure and sweetness of femininity in one exotic blend of delicate florals, spicy Star Anise, and warm Musks,” she told us. "I hope a spray of GLAM X allows women to embrace and explore what makes them feel their most sexy and confident, both inside and out.”

Image zoom Courtesy

But since we’re on the topic of nostalgia and blasts of the past, we had to ask X-tina about the beauty look from her past that Kylie Jenner famously brought back on Halloween. We’re talking about "Dirrty."

RELATED: '90s Trends That Made a Comeback

"Looking back on my past looks is always a treat because I honestly don’t feel there are any mistakes or fashion ‘don’ts’ when it comes to glam,” she says of the possibility of wearing it today. "It’s about exploring and self-expression at that moment in time, and I am proud of the risks I took even if looking back they may not have been the most mainstream.”

As for the beauty look she wants to bring back? "I am going to have to think about that, maybe big hair. I loved my Lady Marmalade look and the hair was so '80s but I would happily rock it in any decade."

But it’s no surprise that Aguilera has such an open mind to vintage beauty. She considers Marilyn Monroe and Marlena Dietrich two of her biggest beauty icons. "I love the Old Hollywood glam look the most,” she explains. "I always go back to platinum curls with a red lip. This look is bold, confident, and feminine.”

And while she represents total glam, her skincare routine is shockingly one for the minimalist.

“I remove my makeup with MAC wipes, cleanse with a gentle cleanser, and apply eye cream in the morning and night. My beauty must-have is a good, rich moisturizer to keep my dry skin hydrated," she says.

Glam X launches at the end of June at Walmart stores nationwide.