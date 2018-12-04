If You’re Going to Splurge on Eyeshadow, Make It This One

Image zoom Courtesy

The main reason you never really see me wearing eyeshadow? I cannot stand the creasing. IMO, it's worse than mascara smudges, so I frequently pass. Then, a bottle of Christian Louboutin's extravagant, insanely expensive, stiletto-shaped metallic eyeshadow landed on my desk, and because it's the closest thing I'll get to a Louboutin shoe for a very long time, I had to try it out.

I'm glad I did paint it all over my eyelids, too, because it's one of the only eyeshadows I've ever worn that stays exactly where I put it all day. I'm not going to pretend that $50 isn't pricey for one eyeshadow, but if you can spare the cash, it's worth every single penny.

It doesn't travel to obscure places on my face. It doesn't clump up in the creases of my eyelids. The glitter is noticeable yet subtle at the same time. Because this collection focuses on neutrals, you don't look like you're a walking disco ball, making it an appropriate choice for family holiday pics and nine-to-five life. I use the brush to apply a bit of the color to my eyelids, and then use my fingers to blend. You can layer it for a more opaque look, or use a little for a sheer wash of metallic color.

Every color in the collection is named after a semi-precious jewel. My favorite is Morganite, a pretty rose gold, but I'm dying to try Carnelian, a wine shade, next. If there was any cosmetics product to add to your wish list this holiday season, this is it.