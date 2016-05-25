Chloë Grace Moretz Is Now a Tattoo Artist

Chloe Grace Moretz can now add "tattoo artist" to her resume, which would officially make her the coolest human being on Earth (not to mention multitalented). Yes, this is addition to being named the new face of Coach's latest fragrance campaign. Girl is on fire.

The actress showed off her inking skills in New York's West 4 Tattoo, and the lucky customer was tattoo artist Jon Boy, who had earlier given Moretz two new permament designs. Check out how focused Moretz is in the video below.

Pro @chloegmoretz #jonboytattoo A video posted by c/s Jon Boy p/v (@jonboytattoo) on May 24, 2016 at 9:40am PDT

Before trying her hand at inking, Chloe got her grandmother's name, Jeanette Duke, tattooed on her back as well as "CK" (the initials of her best friend) on her ankle. That puts your average beaded BFF bracelet to shame, doesn't it?

JanetteDuke #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s Jon Boy p/v (@jonboytattoo) on May 23, 2016 at 9:48pm PDT

CK #whiteink #jonboytattoo A photo posted by c/s Jon Boy p/v (@jonboytattoo) on May 23, 2016 at 11:06pm PDT

But seriously, where do we sign up for a tattoo appointment with Chloe?