An Up-Close Look at Chloë Grace Moretz’s Dreamy Updo

It's fair to say that Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham were the talk of the town last night. The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Moretz's latest project Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and looked absolutely adorable together.

And while we can't wait to see more of the new couple in the future, we have to admit that, for us, the star of last night's event was Moretz's hair — hands down.

The actress's tousled low knot had a braid twisted around it, making for a creative take on this classic 'do. Makeup artist Mai Quynh kept her look light and fresh with some nude and taupe eyeshadow and NARS's Velvet Lip Pencil in Bettina for a natural lip.

RELATED: Hear How Chloë Grace Moretz's 4 Older Brothers Try to Intimidate Boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham

💫 A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on May 16, 2016 at 8:50pm PDT

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Prom season is still among us, and for any of you out there that are going and don't feel like wearing your standard blowout to one more event, this 'do is a must.