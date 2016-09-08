Chloe Grace Moretz Just Gave You the Best Reason to Break Out the Blue Eyeliner

Oh, New York Fashion Week. For celebrities and street style stars alike, it's a special moment in time where all the creative juices are flowing and outfits and beauty looks are just too good not to 'gram, snap, or boomarang. Kylie's taken the plunge with platinum, but Chloe Grace Moretz? Well yesterday, she must have been feeling the NYFW fever and decided to spice things up a little bit, à la a bit of blue eyeliner.

Honestly, if this isn't a reason to retire (temporarily, of course) your everyday black kajal, we don't know what is.

For a Cartier event, she stepped out wearing teal-blue liner along her upper and lower lash lines, paired with a loose side braid and a nude glossy lip. Her makeup artist, Mai Quynh, even added the shade to her waterline, making it makeup statement piece, if you will.

blue eyeliner for @chloegmoretz tonight #styling @_n_e_l_l_ #hair @renatocampora #makeup by me #makeupbymaiquynh #chloegracemoretz #chloemoretz A photo posted by Mai Quynh (@storyofmailife) on Sep 7, 2016 at 6:08pm PDT

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Moretz's twist on the classic contoured eye is giving us some '80s nostalgia, which just so happens to be VERY on-trend for fall. Our verdict? We LOVE it.