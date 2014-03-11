OPI's Latest Muppets Collab Is Most Wanted

OPI and the Muppets are at it again! To celebrate the release of Muppets Most Wanted, in theaters March 21, the famed nail brand teamed up with Disney to create an eight-piece polish set inspired by everyone's favorite puppets. This isn't the first time OPI has collaborated with Miss Piggy and company -- back in 2011, the brand took a more literal angle when creating nail hues for The Muppets, starring Amy Adams and Jason Segel, but this year's range of hues are getting a fashion-forward twist by incorporating trendy metallics (hello, rose gold!) and shiny, opalescent effects.

"The Muppets are a fun-loving, colorful cast of characters," says OPI co-founder and executive VP Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. "These eight new lacquers were inspired by their latest adventures in Muppets Most Wanted, which include a glamorous international stage tour, and lots of surprises."

We're obsessed with the trendy glitters, and the peachy-pink "Chillin Like a Villain" hue (right) ranks at the top of our must-have list. Each of the nail polishes are currently available at ulta.com for $9 each, or you can pick up a set of four mini shades for $13.