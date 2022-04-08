Charlotte Tilbury Expanded Its Famous, Amal Clooney-Approved Pillow Talk Shade to 4 New Products

Even if you aren't makeup-obsessed, the name "Pillow Talk" likely rings a bell; Tilbury first released it in the form of a silky-smooth, waterproof liner, the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat. The formula easily gives the illusion of a fuller pout and has traveled further than most, gracing the lengths of runways, red carpets, and photo shoots. In fact, it's in such high demand, one Lip Cheat is sold every two minutes around the world. Naturally, the OG formula was followed up by another destined for fame: the Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, which has earned approval from the likes of Amal Clooney and Penelope Cruz.