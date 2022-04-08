Charlotte Tilbury Expanded Its Famous, Amal Clooney-Approved Pillow Talk Shade to 4 New Products
You're invited to the Pillow Talk Party: a worldwide celebration of the extension of Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling shade. Pillow Talk, a nude-pink color that seemingly complements all skin tones, has only dramatically grown in popularity since the makeup artist debuted it in 2013.
Even if you aren't makeup-obsessed, the name "Pillow Talk" likely rings a bell; Tilbury first released it in the form of a silky-smooth, waterproof liner, the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat. The formula easily gives the illusion of a fuller pout and has traveled further than most, gracing the lengths of runways, red carpets, and photo shoots. In fact, it's in such high demand, one Lip Cheat is sold every two minutes around the world. Naturally, the OG formula was followed up by another destined for fame: the Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, which has earned approval from the likes of Amal Clooney and Penelope Cruz.
Shop now: $24; charlottetilbury.com
Shop now: $34; charlottetilbury.com
And now, the universally-flattering shade has expanded to four new products that are no doubt slated for equal attention.
Tilbury's beloved cream eyeshadow pencil, Colour Chameleon, is now available in a shimmering nude-pink color that looks "dazzling on fairer skin tones and dreamy and flattering on deeper skin tones," according to the brand. The long-lasting, water-resistant formula can last on the eyes for up to 10 hours and blends like a dream for easy, on-the-go applications.
Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon in Pillow Talk
Shop now: $27; charlottetilbury.com
Top the blendable shadow with the new Pillow Talk Luxury Palette, a quad featuring a mix of matte and metallic shades, including dusky rose, berry brown, shimmering rose, and pearlescent rose-gold. The two matte shades have coated pigments for an easy-to-blend finish that results in little to no fall-out, while the metallic shades are made with shimmering pearl pigments for a glowing, radiant finish.
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk Dreams
Shop now: $53; charlottetilbury.com
Finish off the eyes with the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes in Dream Pop, a berry-brown color that makes the eyes "pop" with every swipe. Described as a "dreamy take on brown mascara," the shade enhances all eye colors while the formula provides a widening effect on even the shortest lashes; the diamond-shaped bristles provide instant length, volume, and lift for 24-hours of wear.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes in Dream Pop
Shop now: $29; charlottetilbury.com
Last but not least, two new Multi-Glow Highlighters have joined the collection: Romance Light, a nudey-pink made for cooler complexions, and Dream Light, which offers a warm pink glow on warmer complexions. Finely milled pearls provide a blurring, soft-focus effect that illuminates the skin without the use of chunky glitter — all shine with no magnification of uneven texture.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter Romance Light
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter Dream Light
Find out why one Pillow Talk product is sold every 10 seconds globally by adding any of these new additions to your makeup bag. This is one party you don't want to miss.