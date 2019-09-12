Over 40,000 People Signed Up to Buy This Charlotte Tilbury Eye Palette — and It’s Back in Stock for 24 Hours

Image zoom Courtesy

For the past two years, makeup lovers have been freaking out over Charlotte Tilbury's Instant Eye Palette. It's a limited-edition eyeshadow palette that sold out immediately when it was released in 2017 and the updated colors for 2018 quickly sold out, too. But now's the chance to get your hands on the new 2019 shades.

The latest Instant Eye Palette is called Starry Eyes to Hypnotise ($75; charlottetilbury.com). Just as the name suggests, it includes all of the dreamy colors need to create a sultry, flirty eye look. Charlotte Tilbury surprised all of us with the news of the release. And I'm still picking my jaw up off the floor because it will only be available on September 12 for 24 hours, starting at 4 a.m EST.

This isn't a typical glittery eyeshadow palette. The shimmering colors are made with real diamond powder, so your lids will get a lit-from-within glow. The 12 shades — from a soft, shimmering gold to a deep, matte navy — make it easy to create so many different looks.

"This palette will literally take you anywhere," Charlotte Tilbury explains in a statement. "You can hypnotize the world with your eyes! The shades gild the eyes with color in a super-wearable, super-seductive, super-sophisticated way."

Before this one sells out again, do your makeup kit a favor and add it to your cart, ASAP.