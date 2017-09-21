Charlotte Tilbury's Nude Eyeshadow Palette of Your Dreams Is Only Available Today

When in doubt, veer neutral. This is true in terms of attitude, but especially when it comes to your eyeshadow spread. Within a handful of fawn, beige, and deep brown or black tones, lie endless eye makeup possibilities ranging from the demure to the dramatic.

Charlotte Tilbury gets it. We constantly find ourselves reaching for her now-infamous four-pan palettes, which hold a variety of finishes that can be layered for maximum impact. Thrilled wasn't even the word to fully describe our feelings, when we learned she was launching the Instant Eye Palette, a massive palette filled with twelve shadows spanning the neutral end of the color wheel, ranging from pale shell to inky noir, and every tone in between.

In even bigger news, the pro is doing a surprise flash sale on the palette, and it's only available today on charlottetilbury.com for $75. Run, do not walk, to pick one up for yourself.

Within the art deco-inspired compact, Tilbury has grouped four color trios into categories—namely, day, desk, date, and disco variations—so while each section works beautifully together, you can certainly mix and match for a customized look.

"When creating this palette, I considered the working girl," Tilbury says in a release. "I wanted to pour my easy smoky eye legacy into an instant but classic palette. Each eye look is color-curated and control-ressed to help you achieve timeless perfection, all the time."

Don't fret if you happen to miss out on the flash sale—even if it sells out completely, you'll be added to the wait list to get the Instant Eye Palette once it officially launches in October. Better late than never, especially since these hues will likely be used non-stop.