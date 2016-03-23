Charlotte Tilbury Created a Lipstick for Kim Kardashian and More of Her Famous Friends

We may not be able to get our hands on Kim Kardashian's customized Birkin bag, but thanks to Charlotte Tilbury, we'll soon be able to cop her hand-blended shade of nude lipstick. This summer, the pro makeup artist will roll out the Hot Lips collection, which is inspired by her many famous clients and the customized lipsticks she creates on the spot for each of them. "What I do as a makeup artist when I'm working with these celebrities, we normally end up mixing colors to create a new one," Tilbury says. "They all wanted their own personalized colors and I wanted to create a collection out of this, so I was like—do you guys mind if we do this and release it to the public? They were all thrilled, and it came together so organically."

For Kardashian in particular, the pro mixed a custom shade of nude (above) to go along with the star's penchant for a good neutral lipstick. "Either you love her or you hate her, but I adore her. She's such an amazing woman, and she has been so incredibly supportive and wonderful to me," Tilbury tells us. "When I do her makeup, I think of people like Raquel Welch and Sophia Loren—those are her beauty icons as well. She's the queen of the nude lip. I wanted to create something nude, but with a retro Dolce Vita vibe. I think it's gonna sell out before it even hits the counters!"

Even better, the collection has a philanthropic element. $2 from the sale of each lipstick will benefit Women for Women International, which supports female survivors of war and conflict who have been socially excluded. Additionally, Tilbury herself has become a sister sponsor to a woman within the charity, donating money each month on her own behalf and on behalf of each of the celebrities involved in the Hot Lips project.

Charlotte Tilbury's Hot Lips collection launches in July priced at $32 per tube, but in the meantime, scroll down to get a sneak peek at every shade from the lineup.

Kim K W

For Kim Kardashian's lipstick, nude was the obvious choice. "Kim is the queen of the nude lip, and this shade makes lips look instantly fuller. She's a modern-day icon, and when she wears this color, she evokes the 1960s starlets like Racquel Welch and Sophia Loren," says Tilbury.

Bosworth's Beauty

"This statement pink is 1950s retro, vintage glamour brought into the modern day," Tilbury says of the shade inspired by Kate Bosworth. "Her mesmerizing, timeless look straddles two beauty worlds. The bright pink encompasses Old Hollywood elegance, but also feels effortlessly fresh at a festival."

Hot Emily

"Hot Emily is an incredible coral inspired by the bright hues of the 1970s," the pro says of the lipstick, which gives a nod to model Emily Ratajkowski. "Emily is the ultimate combination of the fresh-faced girl next door from American Love Story with a cool, confident Charlie's Angels sexiness."

Hel's Bells

For Helena Bonham Carter, only an unconventional hue would do. "It's inspired by Helena's quintessentially quirky style. The deep wine-hued lipstick is both gothic and eclectic," says Tilbury.
 

Electric Poppy

A vivid poppy tone would have been the most obvious choice for Poppy Delevigne's lipstick, but Tilbury felt that a super-bold pink better suited the model. "The cerise cherry color is electric just like her personality and style," she explains. "It makes a statement on her beautiful complexion and looks hypnotizing when worn casual or chic."

Carina's Love

In addition to complementing her gorgeous complexion, Tilbury wanted Carina Lau's hue to be somewhat symbolic of the actress' strength. "Carina's natural beauty is accentuated when she wears gorgeous red lips," she says. "Red also symbolizes good fortune and joy in the Chinese culture."

Kidman's Kiss

"As a fellow redhead, Nicole Kidman has always been an inspiration of mine. This shade is perfect for all complexions, including fair-skinned beauties," Tilbury says. "The just-kissed rose petal pink is ready and reminiscent of the flourish of color on the lips of pre-Raphaelite beauties."

Very Victoria

Victoria Beckham has been rocking a nude lip ever since her Spice Girls days, so Tilbury created a mauve-toned neutral that is the very definition of posh.

Nude Kate

The perfect gold-tinted beige, Nude Kate is also part of Tilbury's existing line, and was created for Kate Moss.

Miranda May

No one rocks a statement lip quite like Miranda Kerr, so Tilbury formulated the perfect pink-coral hybrid for the supermodel. "The shade perfectly matches her effortless, fresh-faced beauty, and May is actually Miranda's middle name," she says. "It's inspired by the sunsets of Malibu and Bondi beach. The color contrast makes her blue eyes light up and sparkle."

Liv It Up

Tilbury paid homage to Liv Tyler with this soft candy pink. "It's inspired by her signature look: a rock n' roll vibe that meets ethereal beauty. The ballet pink looks amazing worn with a sexy, smoky eye," she tells us.

Penelope Pink

Penelope Pink pays tribute to the gorgeous natural pink tone of Penelope Cruz's full lips.

Tell Laura

Tilbury's vivid orange-red was formulated to mirror the cool-girl vibe of model and writer Laura Bailey. "She's the ultimate bright, bohemian British beauty. I like to think of her immersed in a secret English garden druing the summer, or as the quintessential cool Portobello girl," the pro tells us. "The geranium red encapsulates her irreverent, fun, eclectic style."

Super Cindy

"Cindy Crawford is a timeless and iconic beauty. This taupe nude completely embodies her all-American aesthetic," says Tilbury. "It harks back to the gorgeous nudes of the '90s that feel so relevant today."

Sexy Sienna

Another hue part of Tilbury's exisiting lineup, Sexy Sienna is a soft coral tone she created especially for Sienna Miller.

