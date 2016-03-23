Charlotte Tilbury Created a Lipstick for Kim Kardashian and More of Her Famous Friends

We may not be able to get our hands on Kim Kardashian's customized Birkin bag, but thanks to Charlotte Tilbury, we'll soon be able to cop her hand-blended shade of nude lipstick. This summer, the pro makeup artist will roll out the Hot Lips collection, which is inspired by her many famous clients and the customized lipsticks she creates on the spot for each of them. "What I do as a makeup artist when I'm working with these celebrities, we normally end up mixing colors to create a new one," Tilbury says. "They all wanted their own personalized colors and I wanted to create a collection out of this, so I was like—do you guys mind if we do this and release it to the public? They were all thrilled, and it came together so organically."

For Kardashian in particular, the pro mixed a custom shade of nude (above) to go along with the star's penchant for a good neutral lipstick. "Either you love her or you hate her, but I adore her. She's such an amazing woman, and she has been so incredibly supportive and wonderful to me," Tilbury tells us. "When I do her makeup, I think of people like Raquel Welch and Sophia Loren—those are her beauty icons as well. She's the queen of the nude lip. I wanted to create something nude, but with a retro Dolce Vita vibe. I think it's gonna sell out before it even hits the counters!"

Even better, the collection has a philanthropic element. $2 from the sale of each lipstick will benefit Women for Women International, which supports female survivors of war and conflict who have been socially excluded. Additionally, Tilbury herself has become a sister sponsor to a woman within the charity, donating money each month on her own behalf and on behalf of each of the celebrities involved in the Hot Lips project.

Charlotte Tilbury's Hot Lips collection launches in July priced at $32 per tube, but in the meantime, scroll down to get a sneak peek at every shade from the lineup.

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury Spills the Beauty Tricks She Uses on Rihanna, Amal Clooney, and Kim Kardashian