I Tried the Viral Highlighter by Amal Clooney’s Go-To Beauty Brand, and It Gave Me Supermodel Cheekbones

Madison Beer has 24 million Instagram followers, so her makeup tutorial for Vogue was bound to go as viral as it did. The day after it was uploaded back in February, everyone on every single social media platform (roughly) recreated the look themselves, and even months later, I still come across someone paying homage to it every time I take a scroll.
I was looking to update my makeup routine anyway, and Beer's look is just so naturally pretty—I got sucked in and had to give it a try. Really, what truly convinced me to take the plunge was not everyone's obsession, but that Beer said her favorite products are by Charlotte Tilbury, a beauty brand both I and Amal Clooney are obsessed with.
I've worked in fashion for a couple of years and have tried every beauty brand under the sun, and I can confirm that Charlotte Tilbury always lives up to the hype. There's a reason why everyone in these Vogue makeup tutorials uses at least one of its products. It's a staple among Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Cindy Crawford, and every other beautiful famous person.
After using the wand just once, I understood the sell-out frenzy. Just a dab gave me the most powerful glow. I applied the highlighter to the tips of my cheekbones with my fingers (like Beer did) and instantly felt like my face looked lifted. The popular makeup hack seriously gives you Bella Hadid-supermodel cheeks, and I'm convinced that's in part because the beauty wand is pure magic.
If you want to glow like Madison Beer, look no further than this beauty wand. It's the most incredible highlighter I've ever tried, and I can't imagine my makeup routine without it now. I'm looking to get my hands on the contour wand and blush wand as soon as they're back in stock, and the first thing I'll do is film my routine.
Shop the best-selling Charlotte Tilbury highlighter wand at Nordstrom for $38 before it inevitably sells out again.