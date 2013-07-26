Want to Look Like Charlize Theron? Get Her 7 Beauty Must-Haves

Gorgeous? Absolutely. Vain? Are you serious? Oscar winner Charlize Theron is more than happy to blow off a Spin class (or two) for playtime with her son Jackson and to shave off her hair (yep, all of it) for a plum role in Fury Road. For InStyle's August issue, the actress talked about shaving her her head, motherhood, and her seven beauty must-haves. Click the photo to see her fave items and scroll down to read our exclusive interview with the star. For more, turn to page 191 of the recent issue, now available on newsstands or downloadable for your tablet.

First you got rid of your brows for Monster, and now you've shaved your head for your upcoming film, Fury Road. Talk about taking one for the team. The more I talked to my director, George Miller, about my [postapocalyptic] character, the more I realized there was no way around it. He didn't want to be the bad guy and just ask me to do it, so I finally called him and was like, "I need to shave my head, right?"

You did it yourself? Yeah, buzzed it with a razor.

How did it feel seeing your hair on the floor? Great! I had just finished two press tours and my hair was destroyed from heat damage, so I was glad to get rid of it. I was also a new mom and just loved the idea of not having to style my hair every morning. The timing was perfect.

Speaking of motherhood, how has it affected your beauty regimen? Now everything's dictated by this little guy, [1-year-old] Jackson. He's a bit of a night owl, and I haven't figured out the whole "put the kids to bed and have time for yourself" thing. I wash my face at night and apply moisturizer. In the morning I press a hot towel to my face, put on sunscreen, then a bit of foundation and mascara. I've never been big on lipstick during the day.

Do you find time to work out, or is your fit body a genetic blessing? God, no! I unfortunately did not get that gene. I don't have a rigid routine. I like Spinning and yoga. But I'm at a place now where if I can forgo an hour at the gym to spend time with my son, trust me, I do it with pleasure.

— Kahlana Barfield