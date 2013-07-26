Want to Look Like Charlize Theron? Get Her 7 Beauty Must-Haves

J Muckle; Jason Merritt/Getty
InStyle Staff
Jul 26, 2013 @ 10:15 am

Gorgeous? Absolutely. Vain? Are you serious? Oscar winner Charlize Theron is more than happy to blow off a Spin class (or two) for playtime with her son Jackson and to shave off her hair (yep, all of it) for a plum role in Fury RoadFor InStyle's August issue, the actress talked about shaving her her head, motherhood, and her seven beauty must-haves. Click the photo to see her fave items and scroll down to read our exclusive interview with the star. For more, turn to page 191 of the recent issue, now available on newsstands or downloadable for your tablet.

First you got rid of your brows for Monster, and now you've shaved your head for your upcoming film, Fury Road. Talk about taking one for the team. The more I talked to my director, George Miller, about my [postapocalyptic] character, the more I realized there was no way around it. He didn't want to be the bad guy and just ask me to do it, so I finally called him and was like, "I need to shave my head, right?"

You did it yourself? Yeah, buzzed it with a razor.

How did it feel seeing your hair on the floor? Great! I had just finished two press tours and my hair was destroyed from heat damage, so I was glad to get rid of it. I was also a new mom and just loved the idea of not having to style my hair every morning. The timing was perfect.

Speaking of motherhood, how has it affected your beauty regimen? Now everything's dictated by this little guy, [1-year-old] Jackson. He's a bit of a night owl, and I haven't figured out the whole "put the kids to bed and have time for yourself" thing. I wash my face at night and apply moisturizer. In the morning I press a hot towel to my face, put on sunscreen, then a bit of foundation and mascara. I've never been big on lipstick during the day.

Do you find time to work out, or is your fit body a genetic blessing? God, no! I unfortunately did not get that gene. I don't have a rigid routine. I like Spinning and yoga. But I'm at a place now where if I can forgo an hour at the gym to spend time with my son, trust me, I do it with pleasure.

MORE INSIDE THE AUGUST ISSUE:

Charlize Theron's Best Looks Ever 
Stella McCartney's Three Style Tips
Alexandria Daddario Models for the 2013 August Issue
Find Your Perfect Little White Jacket • Behind-the-Scenes at Jason Sudeikis's Photo Shoot

— Kahlana Barfield

1 of 7 J Muckle

Dior Diorshow Black Out Mascara

“Know what I love about this mascara? It’s buildable. Whether I apply one coat or three, it just looks really natural.”
$25; dior.com.

Advertisement
2 of 7 J Muckle

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

“The doctor recommended this for Jackson. When I started using it on him, I realized it’s one of the best hand creams ever. Great on lips too.”
$5; drugstore.com.

3 of 7 J Muckle; Eric T. White; Lucas Visser

Fresh Sugar Honey-Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15

“If you’re feeling a little dull, dab this on your lips to get a glow. I also like that it has natural ingredients.”
$23; fresh.com.

Advertisement
4 of 7 J Muckle

La Prairie Cellular 3-Minute Peel

“This makes me feel like I’ve just gone for a facial. I literally plop it on, wash it off, and my skin looks amazing.”
$210; laprairie.com.

Advertisement
5 of 7 J Muckle

Dior J’Adore

“The scent, a mix of jasmine, ylang ylang, and tuberose, is sexy and bold. Wearing it actually gives me an extra dose of confidence,” says Theron, who is the face of the fragrance.”
$115; dior.com.

Advertisement
6 of 7 J Muckle

CrÈme De La Mer

“If it’s winter, or if I’m visiting a place that has a dry climate, this is all I use. It’s the only thing that keeps my skin moisturized.”
$155; lamer.com.

Advertisement
7 of 7 J Muckle; Brian Henn

Laura Mercier Oil-Free SuprÊme Foundation

“I just tap this cover-up on wherever I need it. Since it has a nice matte finish, I don’t have to apply powder afterward.”
$43; lauramercier.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!