Charlize Theron milking a cow? Believe it. The South African star helped out on her family farm before winning the modeling competition that jump started her career. "I never thought of myself as this exquisite thing," Theron has said. And even though she knows how to bring on the glamour for her red-carpet visits, the star's famous lack of vanity led to an Oscar-winning turn in Monster. Not to mention a farm-fresh beauty routine: "I feel amp#91;mostamp#93; beautiful when I wake up, wash my face, and put on a little moisturizer and lip balm."

1993: After winning a modeling contest in South Africa ("My mother entered me as kind of a joke"), the statuesque beauty moved to L.A.
Camera Press/Retna
1997
pinterest
1997
The pixied actress has called the "Vargas-red-lipstick glamour" the ultimate in femininity.
Paul Smith/Retna
1999
pinterest
1999
"It's all about how she wants to play that day," hairstylist Enzo Angileri has said of the star's experimental tendencies.
LA Times/Retna
2000
pinterest
2000
"Minimal makeup makes Charlize glow," makeup artist Thierry Pourtoy has said. "She has beautiful eyes, so I emphasize them."
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2005
pinterest
2005
"I think old-time glamour will never go away, and I'm glad about that," Theron has said. And what's more glam than liquid liner and red lipstick?
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2008
pinterest
2008
The Sleepwalking star has a not-so-secret weapon. "Aside from being breathtakingly beautiful, she's smart," designer Tom Ford has said.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
