Charlie Green's Top Ten Makeup Tips

Flaunt Your Lips

Makeup artist Charlie Green has been in the business for 20 years, prepping stars for the red carpet and readying models for magazine covers. Her honesty and creative approach to beauty makes her an ideal mentor for Blush contestants, so we asked Green to share some of her best tips, including how to get lipstick right like Heidi Klum. Green-who has worked with the model and TV host-says, "Start with a lip liner that's close to your lip color. Then apply the lipstick with the pinky finger, dabbing it on." Keep the eyes simple with this much color, she advises. "It can be too overwhelming."



