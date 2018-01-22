The Skin-Lifting Power of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Is Incredible 

Usually by end-of-day Thursday, I feel like my skin is sagging off my face. Maybe it’s due to my overzealous scheduling of work deadlines and obligations, workouts, and social events, combined with a need-to-be-broken habit of not drinking enough water and downing three cups of coffee a day. Regardless, I’m convinced I look like I’ve aged 20 years in just fives days—reverse Benjamin Button-ing, if you will.

After one long and particularly frustrating Friday, I saw the worst of it. My skin was less supple, my complexion turned flushed, and any glow I was lucky to have in mid-Janury was sucked out. So, I decided to swap out my regular evening moisturizer for something with a little more anti-aging and reparative oomph. Chantecaille's Bio Lifting Cream+ ($342; nordstrom.com) fit the bill, touted for five different plant stem cell extracts to combat all the visible signs of aging, plus protecting the skin from future disruption with moisture and antioxidants.

The silky yet ultra rich formula is made with caffeine-free coffee stem cell extract, plantago stem cell extract, bionymph peptide stem cell, raspberry stem cell extract, and daphne stem cell. Together, these ingredients are meant to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, plump up and lift your skin, reduce inflammation, moisturize, and brighten, all while infusing antioxidant protection into your skin.

I applied the cream all over my face (with the exception of my forehead because... eczema) every night for the next week or so. Because it's fairly heavy, I would suggest using it as a night cream, though the weight doesn't mean it's uncomfortable. Your skin instantly feels less parched and tight, and it absorbs within a few minutes, leaving behind a dewiness.

After only two days, I noticed that my skin, particularly around my chin and the lower part of my cheeks, looked plumped and firm. I can't vouch for wrinkles being filled in, but I do think the "lift" in the product's name is valid.

I made a New Year's resolution to drink more water, but I don't think I'll stop making jamming my schedule with events and making giant to-do lists any time soon. Hopefully, though, now that I have this little glass tub sitting on my bathroom counter, my stress and exhaustion won't be written all over my face.