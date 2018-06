Change is in the Hair

8 of 11 Freddie Baez/startraksphoto; Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Infinity Braids

THE LOOK: Plaits were played for romance on the fall runways with accents and updos that were intricate but not fussy. The look? Youthful without being cutesy.



GET IT: Hairstylist Renato Campora advises prepping dry hair with wax to add shine. Next, he says, braid y- to 1-inch sections from the crown down the back of your head. When you're finished, take the individual braids and work them artfully up and across to assemble the updo. (Enlist a friend if you need to.) Tuck in and pin ends so they don't show.



