Shoppers Say This "Amazing" Serum Plumped the Fine Lines Around Their Mouth

On Chanel's website, people said it quickly evened out their skin tone and made their face feel "supple and tight" — and those who can't handle retinol's irritation said it's the first thing that's been able to minimize their crepey skin. One week is enough to see the serum "work wonders," per another customer, and another over 50 years old said after three days of using it, the skin compliments started rolling in for the first time ever.