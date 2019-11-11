This Mascara Is So Good, People Think My Lashes Are Fake

Image zoom Courtesy

I’ve never been one to splurge on makeup products. My daily beauty routine is incredibly minimalistic in comparison to the more elaborate methods I’ve watched my sister, friends, and roommates perform over the years. Most days, I simply blend in a bit of foundation, powder on some blush, and swipe on mascara before heading out the door.

Like any ardent minimalist, I ensure that the few essentials that make it into my sparse makeup bag are high-quality beauty products that will get the job done. The one mascara I splurge on is Le Volume de Chanel Mascara from Chanel. It may be pricier than the average drugstore mascara, but I can attest to its compliment-inducing performance and long shelf life.

A single tube of the luxe mascara costs $32, but don’t let sticker shock scare you away — you can use the product daily for months without needing to restock your supply. The best-selling formula includes natural waxes for volume, acacia gum for setting and curling, and film-forming agents for an even look. Plus, the Chanel-exclusive ‘Snowflakes’ brush features both short and long bristles for even more volume and definition. It may be an investment, but it’s totally worth it for the impressive results.

A few swipes of this innovative brush from root to tip leave my lashes looking fuller and more pronounced, with no clumping or flaking in sight. In fact, on more than a few occasions while wearing the popular mascara, people have asked if I was sporting falsies (the ultimate mascara compliment!). And even though it truly lasts all day long, the mascara still easily washes off when you’re ready to remove it.

Nordstrom shoppers are also fans of the mascara, awarding it nearly 1,000 five-star reviews online. Many declare that it’s simply the best mascara they’ve ever used and recommend it for anyone hoping for more volumized lashes. Plus, like me, they swear it’s worth the price.

“The best mascara I've found yet and I've tried them all! It adds volume and lengthens. Totally worth the price tag,” one reviewer wrote. Another dedicated fan even said they’ve been using the beauty product for over 20 years. “[It’s] the best and only mascara I will ever use,” they said.

The mascara comes in a classic black color, as well as a natural brown and fun dark blue shade, and goes for $32 a tube. While there are certainly cheaper options out there, investing in this one will provide months of long, full lashes, whether you’re a beauty guru or makeup minimalist like me. Pick a color and snag one from Nordstrom today.

