Chanel's Fall Makeup Range Is the Cure for Your Summertime Sadness

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 14, 2017

As August rolls around, summer tends to take somewhat of a sad turn. Sure, everyone around you chatters about how much they love autumn and how great it is to layer and have a pumpkin spice latte, but the death of summer is imminent, and you can't help but feel disappointment over that California road trip you were intent on taking never quite came to fruition.

Consider Chanel's upcoming fall makeup range a way to extend the summer as far as possible. Inspired by the colors of the coastline and the Los Angeles bright lights, the label's global creative makeup artist has put together a range of warm fall items to help you avoid those end-of-the-season blues. We're especially fond of the new Palette Essentielle trios, which include a blush/lip duo color, concealer, and highlighter for the ultimate low-key beach babe look.

Keep reading to get a sneak peek at the gorgeous collection now, and find it online at chanel.com starting August 2nd.

Chanel Rouge Allure Ink in Highway

One swipe of this bright clementine ($37) brings instant warmth to any skin tone. 

Chanel Ombre Premiere in Memory

This wearable beige ($36) is infused with just enough shimmer to give even the most minimal effects extra dimension. 

Chanel Ombre Premiere in Urban

The inky navy hue ($36) is the perfect cream base for a smoky eye, or can be repurposed as liner to give your cat-eye an unexpected twist.

Chanel Palette Essentielle in Beige Intense

A concealer, highlighter, and blush trio priced at $60.

Chanel Les 4 Ombres in Road Movie

Don't get intimidated by the turquoise pan in this palette ($61). You can apply this hue as boldly or sparingly as you wish, and balance its impact with the rich navy, brown, and bone hues. 

Chanel Le Vernis in Horizon Line

This muted jade tone ($28) walks the line between grey and green, making it as versatile as the rest of the neutrals in your arsenal. 

Chanel Les 4 Ombres in City Lights

These ultra-flattering neutrals ($61) err toward the cooler end of the spectrum, and get a subtle pop of color with an iridescent lilac tone. 

