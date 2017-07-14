Chanel's Fall Makeup Range Is the Cure for Your Summertime Sadness

As August rolls around, summer tends to take somewhat of a sad turn. Sure, everyone around you chatters about how much they love autumn and how great it is to layer and have a pumpkin spice latte, but the death of summer is imminent, and you can't help but feel disappointment over that California road trip you were intent on taking never quite came to fruition.

Consider Chanel's upcoming fall makeup range a way to extend the summer as far as possible. Inspired by the colors of the coastline and the Los Angeles bright lights, the label's global creative makeup artist has put together a range of warm fall items to help you avoid those end-of-the-season blues. We're especially fond of the new Palette Essentielle trios, which include a blush/lip duo color, concealer, and highlighter for the ultimate low-key beach babe look.

find it online at chanel.com starting August 2nd.

