This Is the Brow Pencil InStyle's Associate Beauty Editor Swears By

I've always said that my life didn't really come together until my eyebrows did.

Around the time I learned not to tweeze them into a comma-looking shape, figured out where they should actually start, and most importantly, how to fill them in, other aspects of my life I had stressed over for years somehow started to fall into place on their own. Maybe my eyebrows were my good luck charm—or maybe the rest of the world just started taking me seriously once I stopped walking around looking like the punctuation page in everyone's high school grammar textbook. I've tried a few different methods of filling in my brows, and stuck with the powder and setting gel combo, but Chanel's Crayon Sourcils pencil ($29; nordstrom.com) is the product that changed me.

Though some people go for the twist-up brow liners over the wooden pencils, I actually prefer the latter option. Sure, you have to sharpen them a bit more, but they're more straightforward, and you don't have to guess how much product you have left in the tube.

Chanel's formula aside, many of the pencils I've tried were often too dry. They would sometimes yank out a few of my hairs as I was filling in my brows, which like, that's totally counterintuitive. The point is to make me look like I have fuller brows, not pull out the hairs I'm desperately trying to recultivate.

I was strictly using brow powder until Chanel's Crayon Sourcils in Brun Naturel came across my desk, and I was immediately impressed with how creamy the texture was. It's almost as if the brand somehow took the smooth finish of a pomade, and poured it into a wooden pencil, though despite the soft texture, it doesn't break or crumble as easily as you'd assume. I'll sharpen it to a point if needed, then use the side of the pencil to trace the shape of my arches and tails of the brow. To get that faded effect at the beginning, I'll do strike each at the top and bottom, then blend it all out with the spoolie brush on the opposite end.

I may still be paying for the sins I committed with tweezers back in the 8th grade, but the world will never know.