A look at Celine Dion's Epic Beauty Transformation 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Erin Lukas
Oct 30, 2017 @ 9:45 am

There's no one quite like Celine Dion. Impressive vocal range aside, the singer's recently become a style icon in her own right. Thanks to stylist Law Roach, the singer is fashion's most-wanted and effortlessly wears couture looks straight off of the runways on off-duty days like we wear our go-to sweats.

But, the singer's beauty transformation throughout her decades-long career is equally as iconic. Although Dion's hair color has remained relatively consistent (save for a brief platinum blonde pixie moment), she's played with different lengths and styles. The same goes for her makeup, too. While Dion usually sticks in the neutral shade territory on both her eyes and lips, she's not afraid to try more editorial looks like a graphic smoky eye.

Keep scrolling to see all of Dion's major hair and makeup moments throughout the years.

1 of 21 Jim Smeal/WireImage

1992

In the early '90s Dion had a perm of tight corkscrew curls. 

2 of 21 Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

1996

No hair trend was quite as big in the '90s as Jennifer Anistion's "The Rachel" haircut. Even Dion rocked one. Her shag was cut with choppy layers and styled with lots of volume up top and flipped ends. 

3 of 21 Jim Smeal/WireImage

1996 

Not quite a pixie, not quite a shag haircut, the singer went shorter with lots of layers and side bangs on the 1996 Grammy Awards red carpet. 

4 of 21 KMazur/WireImage

1997

At the 1997 Academy Awards, Dion wore her shag haircut slicked-back. She gave the classic red lip a '90s twist by wearing a glossy brick-red shade. 

5 of 21 Jim Smeal/WireImage

1998 

At the 1998 Academy Awards Dion embraced two '90s trends: frosted lipstick and the shag haircut, which she styled in curls for the occasion. 

6 of 21 SGranitz/WireImage

1999

Dion accessorized backwards suit—one of the most talked about Oscars fashion moments—with a coordinating fedora. To accomidate her hat, she pulled her long, sleek hair into a low ponytail. 

7 of 21 Jim Smeal/WireImage

1999

Instead of sweeping on a neutral eyeshadow, Dion opted for a sparkly pastel shade when attending the People's Choice Awards. She wore her long chestnut hair in tight ringlets. 

8 of 21 J. Vespa/WireImage

2000

Dion entered the new millennium with a pixie cut that had frosted blonde tips. She paired the bold hairstyle with subtle, matte gray eyeshadow and a nude lip. 

9 of 21 RJ Capak/WireImage

2002

No one in the early aughts was able to escape side-swept bangs—including Dion. She paired her's with long, choppy layers. 

10 of 21 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

2003 

This wasn't the first time Dion had a pixie, but she switched things up by keeping some length up top with fluffy layers. Her eye makeup was also a dramatic departure from her usual looks. Instead of subtle shadow, she wore a graphic steel gray smoky eye that extended past the outer corners of her eyes. 

11 of 21 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

2003

While in the process of growing out her pixie cut, Dion had a Marilyn Monroe moment on the 2003 Billboard Music Awards red carpet with her curly platinum blonde style. 

12 of 21 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2004 

The focus was all on the singer's soft, full bangs thanks to pulling her hair back into an updo with a few face-framing tendrils left out. 

13 of 21 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

2007 

At the American Music Awards, Dion went with a neutral smoky eye that complimented her sequined dress. Her voluminous blowout was styled with slightly curled ends that highlighted her layers. 

14 of 21 George Pimentel/WireImage

2007

An elegant twisted bun like the updo Dion wore to the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party is a classic red carpet beauty look—and that's the way it is. 

15 of 21 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2011

The singer kept things low key and subtle at the 2011 Academy Awards. She paired her bouncy, loose waves with glowing skin and a swipe of nude lip gloss. 

16 of 21 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2014

Dion wore her shiny bronde hair straight with a bit of movement at the ends for an effortlessly romantic vibe. 

17 of 21 Steve Granitz

2015

Slightly longer than a lob, Dion wore her mid-length hair in loose beachy waves at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. Subtle neutral eye makeup rounded out her effortlessly pretty look. 

18 of 21 Steve Granitz/WireImage

2017

Dion paired her low-cut emerald sequined dress with a sleek low ponytail. She stayed true to her signature makeup look with a soft taupe smoky eye and neutral lipstick. 

19 of 21 Steve Granitz/WireImage

2017

For the premiere of the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, Dion channeled Belle with her look. She pulled her hair back into a high ponytail and paired the style with soft, romantic makeup. 

20 of 21 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

2017

It's hard to believe that 2017 was the first year Dion attended the Met Gala. Naturally, she went all-out with her look. As if her black sculptural headpiece wasn't a big enough statement, she also went with dramatic makeup, too. The singer wore an inky smoky eye, which she paired with a nude lip. 

21 of 21 Steve Granitz/WireImage

2017

Dion celebrated the 20th anniversary of her biggest hit "My Heart Will Go On" at the Billboard Music Awards. For the momentious occasion, she pulled her hair back in to a loose updo and wore a sparkly gold smoky eye. 

