A look at Celine Dion's Epic Beauty Transformation 

There's no one quite like Celine Dion. Impressive vocal range aside, the singer's recently become a style icon in her own right. Thanks to stylist Law Roach, the singer is fashion's most-wanted and effortlessly wears couture looks straight off of the runways on off-duty days like we wear our go-to sweats.

But, the singer's beauty transformation throughout her decades-long career is equally as iconic. Although Dion's hair color has remained relatively consistent (save for a brief platinum blonde pixie moment), she's played with different lengths and styles. The same goes for her makeup, too. While Dion usually sticks in the neutral shade territory on both her eyes and lips, she's not afraid to try more editorial looks like a graphic smoky eye.

Keep scrolling to see all of Dion's major hair and makeup moments throughout the years.

