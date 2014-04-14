Want Glowing Skin Like Kate Winslet? Get All the Details On Her Favorite Facial Treatment

Kate Winslet never fails to look radiant on the red carpet, and next to her diligent skincare routine and good genes, her healthy glow can also be attributed to Tracie Martyn's coveted Red Carpet Facial treatment. Before a big night, the star has been known to indulge in the service -- and with good reason! Martyn's red carpet facial targets areas like the jaw line, cheekbones, and eye area to provide an instant lifting effect. Gentle micro-currents are used in conjunction with soft LED lights to tone facial muscles, and as a result, Winslet is ready to stun in her red carpet photos.

We quizzed pro estheticians at top spas across the country to find out the exact treatments stars like Winslet, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more, are booking regularly to maintain a flawless complexion. Whether you're looking to pamper yourself before a big night, or just want to live like a celebrity, these star-studded treatments will leave you ready for your close-up. Click through our gallery to see even more celebrity-approved facial treatments!