Want Glowing Skin Like Kate Winslet? Get All the Details On Her Favorite Facial Treatment

Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 14, 2014 @ 3:15 pm

Kate Winslet never fails to look radiant on the red carpet, and next to her diligent skincare routine and good genes, her healthy glow can also be attributed to Tracie Martyn's coveted Red Carpet Facial treatment. Before a big night, the star has been known to indulge in the service -- and with good reason! Martyn's red carpet facial targets areas like the jaw line, cheekbones, and eye area to provide an instant lifting effect. Gentle micro-currents are used in conjunction with soft LED lights to tone facial muscles, and as a result, Winslet is ready to stun in her red carpet photos.

We quizzed pro estheticians at top spas across the country to find out the exact treatments stars like Winslet, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more, are booking regularly to maintain a flawless complexion. Whether you're looking to pamper yourself before a big night, or just want to live like a celebrity, these star-studded treatments will leave you ready for your close-up. Click through our gallery to see even more celebrity-approved facial treatments!

Kate Winslet

When it comes to prepping for a big night, Kate Winslet relies on facialist Tracie Martyn's signature Red Carpet Facial for a camera-ready finish. The collagen-boosting treatment quickly lifts and tones the cheekbones, jawline, and eye area.
Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow credits her ageless complexion to skincare guru Sonya Dakar's innovative, wrinkle-reducing products and technology. The star's latest skin-saver is the Total Lift treatment, a customizable session that uses micro magnetic pulses and radio frequency to smooth, tighten, and tone problem areas for head-to-toe rejuvenation.
Jennifer Aniston

With clients like Jennifer Aniston, there's a reason why celebrity facialist Mila Moursi is known as Beverly Hills' best kept secret (until now, of course). Her most popular regimen among A-listers is the Mila Moursi Global Anti-Age Treatment. "It is the ultimate skin rejuvenation to naturally contour and tighten the skin, stimulate new cell production, increase blood circulation, and create healthy glowing skin," Moursi tells us.
Naomi Watts

The secret to Naomi Watts' red carpet glow lies in NYC dermatologist Dr. David Colbert's revitalizing Triad Facial. The three-step process begins with an exfoliating microdermabrasion to remove dead skin cells, followed by a laser toning technique to even pigmentation, and finishes with a gentle chemical peel for that coveted silky-smooth touch.
Victoria Beckham

The key to Victoria Beckham's flawless skin? Meet Beverly Hills-based dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer, the man behind the star's age-defying beauty. To help maintain her healthy, lit-from-within glow, Beckham turns to the Lancer Method, which entails a three-step ritual of exfoliating, cleansing, and nourishing to gradually slow down the aging process.
Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron's ultra-luminous complexion stole the show at the 2014 Oscars, courtesy of celebrity skin pro Joanna Vargas' Triple Crown Facial. In just three steps, the treatment works to tone facial muscles, eliminate puffiness, and tighten sagging skin for an instant youthful appearance.

