10 Celebrities Share Their Opinions on Botox

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 07, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Question: Why is the topic of Botox and aging considered so taboo? Though it's a natural process we all go through, speaking about it and the occasional nagging voice attempting to convince us it's something that should be reversed isn't exactly considered a casual topic of conversation.

Our October cover girl Julianne Moore, on the other hand, holds no feelings back when it comes to her opinion on Botox. She has publicly stated that she isn't for the procedure, and has the most refreshing, liberal view when it comes to aging. "I mean, let's not talk about this idea of 'Oh, no! I'm going to be 40!' You could be dead. So enjoy it. It's a privilege to age!" she says in her cover story. "Even in scripts, they'll refer to a character as 'aging.' Well...everyone is aging. In literature and in movies, when people try to stop the process, it always ends in disaster. I think it's really important to be where you are."

Julianne isn't the only one who has sounded off—read on to see what nine other celebrities have to say about Botox and plastic surgery.

Jennifer Aniston

"I believe in 'no-tox.' It absolutely distorts peoples faces and you end up actually having the opposite effect," the star previously told InStyle. "You look older, in my opinion, when you can’t move and don’t let your natural expressions have their way."

Angelina Jolie

Jolie's views on plastic surgery are pretty liberal—basically, you do you, but when it comes down to it, the procedures just aren't for her. "I haven't had anything done, and I don't think I will. But if it makes somebody happy then that's up to them," she told the Daily Mail. "I'm not in somebody else's skin to know what makes them feel better about themselves, but I don't plan to do it myself."

Salma Hayek

Last year, Hayek shared her views on Botox and plastic surgery for InStyle's April issue. "I'm turning 50 this year, and I still haven't done it. I'm sure I would look better with it, but my philosophy isn't how I can look my best today; it's how I can look my best when I'm 70," she said. "Quick fixes age you. Have you noticed how radiant your skin looks after you work out? Well, imagine if your face didn't move. Preserve your youth for as long as you can. That's my advice."

Halle Berry

Halle Berry is of the "do what works for you" school of thought, but the idea of starting the treatment young is something she isn't down with. "I think that's something everyone needs to decide for herself. I'm not going to preach about whether it is good or bad," she told InStyle. "What I don't agree with is young people doing it. When I heard a girl talk about getting Botox for her bat mitzvah, I thought my head was going to blow off!"

Amy Schumer

For InStyle's May 2017 issue, Jessica Seinfeld asked the comedian if she'd ever consider Botox or filler. "I'm not against it. I'm pretty sure I'll never get any sort of surgery, but no proclamations," she said. "Also, I cannot imagine a moment when I will need filler for my face, as if it needs to be filled. Can we unfill this? Let's get an emptier."

Kate Winslet

Winslet has always been vocal on her stance concerning Botox and injectables, and when she was filming Revolutionary Road with Leonardo DiCaprio, she loved the fact that her forehead was moving in the natural way it should. "When I watch the film, I'm so thrilled by our foreheads," she told InStyle. "My eyebrows are supposed to move! I'm very proud of that."

Nicole Kidman

Kidman is open about the fact that she's tried Botox, but since she wasn't into the results, she hasn't gotten the treatment again. "I've tried a lot of things, but aside from sports and good nutrition, most things don't make a difference. I have also tried Botox," she told German publication TV Movie. "I didn't like how my face looked afterwards. Now I don't use it anymore—I can move my forehead again!"

Courteney Cox

In an episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls, the star opened up about her past regrets in dabbling with injectables. "I think there's a pressure to maintain [your looks], not just because of fame, but just, you know, being a woman in this business. Getting older, I don't think it's been the easiest thing. I think I was trying to keep up with getting older, trying to chase that. It's something you can't keep up with," the star said. "Sometimes you find yourself trying and then you look at a picture of yourself and go, 'Oh, God.' Like, you look horrible. I have done things that I regret, and luckily they're things that dissolve and go away. So, that's good, because it's not always been my best look."

Tina Fey

"I don't do Botox or any of that stuff, and I hope I never do," Fey previously told InStyle. "I'm just going to keep using firming creams and try to bring back hats with chin straps." 

