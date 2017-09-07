10 Celebrities Share Their Opinions on Botox

Question: Why is the topic of Botox and aging considered so taboo? Though it's a natural process we all go through, speaking about it and the occasional nagging voice attempting to convince us it's something that should be reversed isn't exactly considered a casual topic of conversation.

Our October cover girl Julianne Moore, on the other hand, holds no feelings back when it comes to her opinion on Botox. She has publicly stated that she isn't for the procedure, and has the most refreshing, liberal view when it comes to aging. "I mean, let's not talk about this idea of 'Oh, no! I'm going to be 40!' You could be dead. So enjoy it. It's a privilege to age!" she says in her cover story. "Even in scripts, they'll refer to a character as 'aging.' Well...everyone is aging. In literature and in movies, when people try to stop the process, it always ends in disaster. I think it's really important to be where you are."

Julianne isn't the only one who has sounded off—read on to see what nine other celebrities have to say about Botox and plastic surgery.

