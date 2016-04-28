Chrissy Teigen Shares Honest Makeup-Free Selfie

Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy has made her even more relatable than she was before (yeah, we didn't know it was possible either). During her pregnancy, she's been super honest about both the good and the bad — and Chrissy took to her Snapchat yesterday to share a photo a makeup-free selfie captioned, "Goodbye pregnancy glow. Hi itchy red spots".

Chrissy, the super relatable friend you wish you had, gave birth to daughter Luna this month and has been sharing her maternal insights on social media. While we're all aware of the perks of the pregnancy glow, Chrissy shares a realistic photo of some of the less glamorous aspects of skin care. Haven't we all been there?