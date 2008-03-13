Celebrity Makeup Bags

InStyle.com
Mar 13, 2008 @ 11:06 am
Celebrity Makeup Bags
pinterest
Celebrity Makeup Bags
See what beauty products your favorite stars can't leave the house without.
Kenneth Willardt
1 of 2

Advertisement
1 of 1 Kenneth Willardt

Celebrity Makeup Bags

See what beauty products your favorite stars can't leave the house without.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!