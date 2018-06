Celebrity Makeup Artists How-Tos for the Season's Hottest Looks

Theis all about her signature smoky eye, so when she sported a much more dramatic take on the traditional cat eye, we knew we had to give it the attention it deserved. Starting with a typical cat eye using Skinny SmolderEYES™ Amazonian Clay Waterproof Liner in Onyx ($19; tartecosmetics.com ), makeup artist Amy Nadine added some extra drama by making it “thicker and more angular.” Once drawing a line halfway to the end of Rachel’s brow, without lifting her pencil, Nadine completed the edgy look by tracing it back to the inner corners, filling it all in to create a diamond-like shape. Black shadow and two coats of mascara were applied to the finished product.