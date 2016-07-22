You've Never Seen Kim Kardashian's Instagram Like This Before

When it comes to Instagram, celebs post the darndest things. Don't get me wrong, I live for photos of aspirational vacations and over-the-top beauty looks, but a lot of them are just impossible to replicate IRL. That is unless you're Instagram star Celeste Barber who has racked up over a million followers who are obsessed with her reenactments of famous celeb pics. RELATED: Harley Quinn's Pink and Blue Pigtails Inspired a Hair Dye Line

#tbt Get naked paint yourself silver and call it art. #celestechallengeaccepted #Celestebarber #funny #kimkardashian #celesteonellen #theellenshow A photo posted by Celestebarber (@celestebarber) on Jul 13, 2016 at 2:15pm PDT

Current mood. #sexy #celestechallengeaccepted #Celestebarber #funny #celesteonellen #kimkardashian A photo posted by Celestebarber (@celestebarber) on Jul 17, 2016 at 3:11am PDT

Barber doesn't hold back in terms of trying to recreate some of the more out there A-list Instas, like Kim Kardashian laying in a pool of silver goo in a skin-tight catsuit, or Kylie Jenner casually looking nothing less than stunning while waking up in the morning. But naturally Barber puts a civilian spin on it—usually posing in no makeup and disheveled hair (because who really wakes up with perfect locks?). Each spin Barber puts on a celeb post is better than the last, and we love that she's not afraid to be silly when posing.

...8,9,10 READY OR NOT HERE I COME. #celestechallengeaccepted #Celestebarber #khloekardashian #funny #celesteonellen A photo posted by Celestebarber (@celestebarber) on Jul 13, 2016 at 3:55am PDT

Even Ellen DeGeneres is smitten with these hilarious Instagram spoofs, featuring Barber on her talk show. We've got to figure if she has DeGeneres on her side, other celebs probably think Barber is just as hilarious as we do.