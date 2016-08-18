4 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Wear Red Eyeshadow

We're calling it—red eyeshadow is officially the new neutral. Though it's a risky shade, it can be surprisingly easy to pull off with the proper placement and blending skills. "The key is to find the right red, and keeping the balance," explains Nick Barose, who created Lupita Nyong'o's look. "Red shadow is usually something that intimidates people, but just do it in small doses." Clearly, stars like Nyong'o and Shay Mitchell are on board with the trend, as is the rest of Hollywood. To take this trend from the red carpet into the real world, scroll down for some eyeshadow inspo and see how four stars worked the look.