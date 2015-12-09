7 Celebrity-Inspired New Year's Eve Makeup Ideas to Try Now

Fact: The makeup you wear on New Year's Eve is almost important as your plans for the entire night itself. We're especially inspired by Lupita Nyong'o's gorgeous ruby shadow—while red is a color typically reserved for your lips, the rich jewel tone can be wearable by concentrating the color just on the upper lids, and using a sweep of black liner to balance the effect. "It's usually something people might be intimidated by, but the key is to find the right red, and use it in small doses," explains Nyong'o's makeup artist Nick Barose, who used the jewel tone from Lancôme's Palette in Ruby Affair ($50; lancome-usa.com), applied with a damp applicator to intensify the color. "It's important to still define the eyes with black liner when using colors like this, so that the eyes don't look red and shapeless." Barose used a black liquid liner to form the graphic wing along her top lashes, then used a kohl pencil on her waterline before two ample coats of mascara. Rather than a tawny nude lip, the pro chose to stick with the same color family, finishing with Lancôme's Color Design Lipstick in Bow & Arrow ($23; lancome-usa.com).

In addition to Lupita's eye-catching look, we put together a list of even more #BeautyInspo for New Year's Eve, complete with step-by-step instructions from the pros who created each look. Scroll down to find out how you can master them before the ball drops.

RELATED: The 12 Most Buzzed-About Beauty Products of 2015